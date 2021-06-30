Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $4,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HLT. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $118.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.86. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.86 and a 1 year high of $132.69.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

