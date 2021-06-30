Highlander Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Highlander Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 76.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,179 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fort L.P. raised its holdings in Discovery by 1.7% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 55,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new position in Discovery during the first quarter worth about $1,238,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Discovery during the first quarter worth about $652,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Discovery by 10.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 41,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Discovery by 1.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 40.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 124,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $3,705,221.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $197,287.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,130,235.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,627 shares of company stock worth $3,903,885. 5.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ DISCA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.31. 177,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,042,670. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $78.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.32.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

