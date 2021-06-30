Highlander Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in bluebird bio by 1,080.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in bluebird bio by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in bluebird bio by 166.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 44.0% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 6,578.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE traded up $1.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.98. The company had a trading volume of 8,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,028. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.75. bluebird bio, Inc. has a one year low of $24.24 and a one year high of $68.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.96.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 257.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BLUE shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upgraded bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on bluebird bio from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

bluebird bio Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

