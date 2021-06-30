Highlander Capital Management LLC Buys 300 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,712,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,305,000 after purchasing an additional 369,419 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 181.4% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 681.8% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in PayPal by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 548,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $133,300,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.80.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $1.48 on Wednesday, hitting $291.28. 146,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,763,260. The stock has a market cap of $342.18 billion, a PE ratio of 66.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $263.64. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.33 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,500.00. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

