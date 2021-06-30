Highlander Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises 1.2% of Highlander Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ISRG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $957.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $815.26.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total transaction of $2,141,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,094 shares in the company, valued at $6,934,858.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.23, for a total value of $14,878,092.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,443,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,243 shares of company stock worth $48,517,488 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $918.44. The stock had a trading volume of 8,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,386. The business has a fifty day moving average of $855.12. The company has a market cap of $108.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.04. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $551.98 and a 1-year high of $926.04.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

