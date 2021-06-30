High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.64

Shares of High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.64 and last traded at C$1.60, with a volume of 98705 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.56.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.37. The firm has a market cap of C$77.12 million and a PE ratio of -2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$17.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that High Arctic Energy Services Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada, Papua New Guinea, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers snubbing services, including foothills standalone snubbing system for completions and workovers; Hydraulic Workover (HWO) Units, such as a patented L-Frame equipment configuration; Rig Assist Snubbing Unit, a truck-mounted hydraulic system to manage underbalanced wellbore conditions; and Power Tower to install a snubbing unit and blowout preventers in one lift.

