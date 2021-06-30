HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Stock Price Up 4.9%

HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) shares rose 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.43 and last traded at $12.43. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 3,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

HXPLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. DNB Markets upgraded HEXPOL AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of HEXPOL AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

HEXPOL AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells various polymer compounds and engineered products in Sweden and internationally. It operates through two business areas, HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products. The HEXPOL Compounding business area offers rubber compounds, including elastomers, such as silicone and fluoro-carbon rubber; and thermoplastic elastomer and thermoplastic compounds for the automotive and engineering, construction, transportation, energy, oil and gas, consumer, and wire and cable industries, as well as manufacturers of medical technology.

