Hermez Network (HEZ) Trading 6.4% Lower Over Last Week

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $16.15 million and approximately $586,646.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network coin can now be bought for about $3.44 or 0.00010003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

