Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.520-$0.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $640 million-$670 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $623.67 million.Herman Miller also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.52-0.58 EPS.

Shares of MLHR stock opened at $44.63 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.34. Herman Miller has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $621.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.80 million. Herman Miller had a positive return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. Herman Miller’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MLHR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Herman Miller in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on Herman Miller in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

