Henderson Opportunities Trust (LON:HOT) Declares GBX 6.50 Dividend

Henderson Opportunities Trust (LON:HOT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
HOT stock traded down GBX 39.30 ($0.51) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,355.70 ($17.71). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,614. The company has a market capitalization of £107.07 million and a P/E ratio of -16.75. Henderson Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 790 ($10.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,650 ($21.56). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,519.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.23, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.
About Henderson Opportunities Trust
