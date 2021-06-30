Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (HLTOY) to Issue Dividend of $0.73 on July 12th

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.728 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, July 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization stock opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.77. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $9.24.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, TELEKOM ROMANIA, and Other segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, and ICT services; and international carrier and TV production services.

