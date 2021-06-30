Helix (HLIX) Price Hits $0.0041

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 30th. Helix has a market capitalization of $140,736.37 and $24.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helix coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Helix has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00023375 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 56.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00010876 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000245 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001322 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000151 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 39.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Helix Profile

Helix (HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 34,306,424 coins and its circulating supply is 34,180,595 coins. The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com . Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Helix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

