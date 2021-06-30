Helium Trading Up 10.4% Over Last Week (HNT)

Helium (CURRENCY:HNT) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 29th. Over the last week, Helium has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. One Helium coin can now be bought for approximately $12.72 or 0.00035473 BTC on exchanges. Helium has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and $15.61 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Helium alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00033541 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.75 or 0.00239196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005787 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00012108 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,063.09 or 0.02965369 BTC.

About Helium

Helium (CRYPTO:HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,220,437 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org . The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a Helium Hotspot, anyone can earn cryptocurrency by building a wireless network in their city and creating a more connected future. It provides wireless coverage for low power Internet of Things (IoT) devices and earns a new cryptocurrency, Helium, from the users' living room. HNT is mined and distributed to Hotspot Owners, Helium Inc., and Investors. Helium uses algorithm called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC) to verify that Hotspots are located where they claim (as established in the assert_location transaction when they are first deployed). There is no pre-mine of HNT, and a max supply of 223M HNT. HNT supply comes from mining with a compatible Hotspot that both mines HNT and creates network coverage for IoT devices. All HNT was mined from genesis, starting at a rate of 5M HNT/month and then halving every 2 years. On August 1st, 2021 the net HNT issuance will be reduced to 2.5M HNT per month. The distribution of HNT changes over time to align incentives with the needs of the network. In the early days, a higher proportion of HNT is allocated to Hotspot owners for building and securing coverage. As the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data on the network while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, distributions no longer adjust and remain fixed. “

Buying and Selling Helium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.