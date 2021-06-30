HedgeTrade (HEDG) Price Reaches $1.06 on Top Exchanges

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. One HedgeTrade coin can now be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00003075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HedgeTrade has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $368.30 million and $92,898.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006038 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004501 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000499 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00035464 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000984 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00039780 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00033651 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

