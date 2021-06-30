Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Downgraded to “C” at TheStreet

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, April 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hecla Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.89.

Shares of NYSE:HL opened at $7.32 on Monday. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $9.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 244.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.90.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.55 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 2.53%. Hecla Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles B. Stanley sold 46,848 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $420,695.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Crumley sold 50,000 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $467,000.00. Insiders sold 897,568 shares of company stock worth $7,941,670 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hecla Mining by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,901,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,583 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Hecla Mining by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,704,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,409,000 after purchasing an additional 308,777 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Hecla Mining by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,496,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718,534 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Hecla Mining by 8.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,671,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,413,000 after purchasing an additional 898,245 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Hecla Mining by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,549,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

