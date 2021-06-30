Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a multi-bank holding company operating through bank subsidiaries in the states of Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and New Mexico and a federal savings bank subsidiary in Iowa. The Bank Subsidiaries provide full-service retail banking. Deposit products include checking and other demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits. Loans include commercial and industrial, agricultural, real estate mortgage, consumer, home equity, credit cards and lines of credit. “

Heartland Financial USA stock traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $47.09. 149,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.82. Heartland Financial USA has a 1 year low of $28.37 and a 1 year high of $54.03.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $169.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.54 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 24.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John K. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $254,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,613,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,590,000 after purchasing an additional 975,006 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,332,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,394,000 after purchasing an additional 215,855 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 365,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,364,000 after purchasing an additional 158,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,784,000. Institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

