Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of The Macerich by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in The Macerich by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in The Macerich by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Macerich by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in The Macerich by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on MAC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Macerich has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.79.

In related news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $43,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,914.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

The Macerich stock opened at $18.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 2.03. The Macerich Company has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $190.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.08 million. The Macerich had a negative net margin of 40.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

About The Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

