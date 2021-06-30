Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 165,648 Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 78.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 165,648 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGRE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Paramount Group during the fourth quarter valued at $179,734,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Paramount Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,956,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,246,000 after acquiring an additional 619,905 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Group during the fourth quarter valued at $52,161,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Paramount Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,733,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,747,000 after acquiring an additional 84,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Presima Inc. boosted its position in Paramount Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 3,624,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,715,000 after acquiring an additional 57,600 shares during the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PGRE opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.80 and a beta of 1.48. Paramount Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.72.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.64 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PGRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.61.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

