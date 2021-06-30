Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 1,464 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in The AES were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The AES by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The AES in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The AES in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The AES by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The AES in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

AES opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $29.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.00.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The AES had a positive return on equity of 26.18% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

AES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

