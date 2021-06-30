Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 190.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Pool were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pool by 9.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Pool by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 128,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,925,000 after purchasing an additional 62,902 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Pool in the fourth quarter worth $1,198,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Pool in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in Pool in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.29.

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total transaction of $773,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,655.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total transaction of $5,164,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,865,533.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,711 shares of company stock worth $21,757,571. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL opened at $465.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $434.29. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $265.06 and a fifty-two week high of $470.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 0.79.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 71.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

