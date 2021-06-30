Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $265,000 Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 92.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 46,766 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 14.1% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,395,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $804,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,724 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 7.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,783,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $472,702,000 after purchasing an additional 417,293 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,438,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $270,588,000 after purchasing an additional 190,613 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,675,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $239,008,000 after purchasing an additional 106,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,034,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $197,236,000 after purchasing an additional 241,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $64.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.48. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.12 and a 12-month high of $71.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.78.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 104.43%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.94.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 25,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $1,808,168.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,812,614.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 8,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $621,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 175,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,300,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 407,836 shares of company stock valued at $27,899,495. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.