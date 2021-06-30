Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $242,000 Holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 97.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,700 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Upwork were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,721,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,735 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,645,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,500,000 after purchasing an additional 93,816 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 17.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,236,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,450,000 after purchasing an additional 769,212 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 27.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,932,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,500,000 after purchasing an additional 415,685 shares during the period. Finally, ATOMVEST Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter worth $60,848,000. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $1,462,099.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,855 shares in the company, valued at $32,277,654.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $240,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,710.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,675 shares of company stock worth $3,248,381. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

UPWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Upwork from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $59.25 on Wednesday. Upwork Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.96 and a 1 year high of $63.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of -370.31 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.63.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $113.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.21 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

