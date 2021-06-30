Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $879,000. Snow Capital Management LP increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 238.4% during the first quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 98,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 69,578 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $9,537,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 196.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 255,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,744,000 after purchasing an additional 169,347 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $654,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,036.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PACW stock opened at $40.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.61. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $46.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.40 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 27.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PACW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PacWest Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

