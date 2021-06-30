Head-To-Head Survey: Quantum Materials (OTCMKTS:QTMM) vs. Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF)

Quantum Materials (OTCMKTS:QTMM) and Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Quantum Materials and Battle North Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quantum Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A Battle North Gold 1 0 3 0 2.50

Battle North Gold has a consensus target price of $3.40, suggesting a potential upside of 55.25%. Given Battle North Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Battle North Gold is more favorable than Quantum Materials.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Quantum Materials and Battle North Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quantum Materials N/A N/A -$8.96 million N/A N/A Battle North Gold N/A N/A -$15.90 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Quantum Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Quantum Materials shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Quantum Materials has a beta of 3.03, suggesting that its share price is 203% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Battle North Gold has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Quantum Materials and Battle North Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quantum Materials N/A N/A N/A Battle North Gold N/A -83.80% -42.62%

Summary

Quantum Materials beats Battle North Gold on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quantum Materials

Quantum Materials Corp., a nanotechnology company, designs, develops, produces, and supplies quantum dots, tetrapod quantum dots, and other nanoparticles in the United States. The company's products are used for a range of applications in the televisions, displays and other optoelectronics, photovoltaics, solid state lighting, life sciences, security ink, battery, and sensor sectors. It also operates QMC?HealthID, a management platform and mobile app that authenticates the process of infectious disease testing and gives the individual control over the data they share and their personal health status. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Marcos, Texas.

About Battle North Gold

Battle North Gold Corporation engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada and the United States. Its flagship project is the Bateman Gold Project located in the Red Lake gold district in Ontario, Canada. The company also holds approximately 282 square kilometers of mineral claims in the Red Lake area; and owns a gold exploration project on the Long Canyon gold trend near the Nevada-Utah border in the United States. The company was formerly known as Rubicon Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Battle North Gold Corporation in July 2020. Battle North Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

