Head to Head Review: Ventas (NYSE:VTR) & Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Ventas alerts:

This table compares Ventas and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ventas $3.80 billion 5.72 $439.15 million $3.32 17.43 Industrial Logistics Properties Trust $254.57 million 6.72 $82.07 million $1.86 14.08

Ventas has higher revenue and earnings than Industrial Logistics Properties Trust. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ventas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Ventas pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Ventas pays out 54.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust pays out 71.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ventas has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ventas and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ventas 1 8 7 0 2.38 Industrial Logistics Properties Trust 1 2 1 0 2.00

Ventas presently has a consensus target price of $53.78, suggesting a potential downside of 7.07%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.69%. Given Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is more favorable than Ventas.

Risk and Volatility

Ventas has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.1% of Ventas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.9% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Ventas shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ventas and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ventas -2.47% -0.89% -0.38% Industrial Logistics Properties Trust 36.22% 8.50% 4.01%

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population. For more than twenty years, Ventas has followed a successful strategy that endures: combining a high-quality diversified portfolio of properties and capital sources to manage through cycles, working with industry leading partners, and a collaborative and experienced team focused on producing consistent growing cash flows and superior returns on a strong balance sheet, ultimately rewarding Ventas shareholders. As of September 30, 2020, Ventas owned or managed through unconsolidated joint ventures approximately 1,200 properties.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.