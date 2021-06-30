Head-To-Head Review: Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) and Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC)

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) and Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Kilroy Realty pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Kilroy Realty pays out 53.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Monmouth Real Estate Investment pays out 92.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kilroy Realty has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Monmouth Real Estate Investment has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Kilroy Realty and Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kilroy Realty 70.66% 12.01% 6.44% Monmouth Real Estate Investment 59.97% 18.16% 5.29%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.2% of Kilroy Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.6% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Kilroy Realty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Kilroy Realty has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kilroy Realty and Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kilroy Realty $898.40 million 9.05 $187.10 million $3.71 18.82 Monmouth Real Estate Investment $167.82 million 11.05 -$22.14 million $0.78 24.19

Kilroy Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Monmouth Real Estate Investment. Kilroy Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monmouth Real Estate Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Kilroy Realty and Monmouth Real Estate Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kilroy Realty 1 4 7 0 2.50 Monmouth Real Estate Investment 0 3 1 0 2.25

Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus price target of $70.18, indicating a potential upside of 0.50%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a consensus price target of $17.80, indicating a potential downside of 5.67%. Given Kilroy Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Kilroy Realty is more favorable than Monmouth Real Estate Investment.

Summary

Kilroy Realty beats Monmouth Real Estate Investment on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design. As pioneers and innovators in the creation of a more sustainable real estate industry, the company's approach to modern business environments helps drive creativity, productivity and employee retention for some of the world's leading technology, entertainment, life science and business services companies. KRC is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index with more than seven decades of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use projects. As of September 30, 2020, KRC's stabilized portfolio totaled approximately 14.3 million square feet of primarily office and life science space that was 92.2% occupied and 95.5% leased. The company also had 808 residential units in Hollywood and San Diego, which had a quarterly average occupancy of 85.0% and 37.5%, respectively. In addition, KRC had seven in-process development projects with an estimated total investment of $1.9 billion, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet of office and life science space. The office and life science space was 90% leased.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states. Our occupancy rate as of this date is 99.7%.

