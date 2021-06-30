Head to Head Comparison: Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) versus County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK)

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) and County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) and County Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) 38.17% 12.15% 1.86% County Bancorp 20.75% 9.06% 0.98%

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. County Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) pays out 30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. County Bancorp pays out 25.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years and County Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.4% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.0% of County Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.1% of County Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, County Bancorp has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) and County Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) $787.75 million 5.17 $214.45 million $1.85 13.37 County Bancorp $69.72 million 2.95 $5.48 million $1.56 21.69

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has higher revenue and earnings than County Bancorp. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than County Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) and County Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) 0 1 2 0 2.67 County Bancorp 0 3 2 0 2.40

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) currently has a consensus target price of $25.33, suggesting a potential upside of 2.44%. County Bancorp has a consensus target price of $30.50, suggesting a potential downside of 9.84%. Given Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) is more favorable than County Bancorp.

Summary

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) beats County Bancorp on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises non-farm/non-residential real estate, construction/land development, residential mortgage, consumer, agricultural, and commercial and industrial loans. It also provides internet banking, mobile banking and voice response information, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, and automatic account transfer services, as well as safe deposit boxes and the United States savings bonds. In addition, the company writes policies for commercial and personal lines of business, including insurance for property, casualty, life, health, and employee benefits. As of December 31, 2020, it operated through 161 branch locations, including 77 branches in Arkansas, 78 branches in Florida, five branches in Alabama, and one branch in New York City. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Conway, Arkansas.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers agricultural loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as conventional term loans, and lines of credit and government guaranteed loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans, including multi-family investment properties and investment retail, office, mini-storage, and warehouse loans; and consumer and residential real estate loans. In addition, it provides mobile and internet banking, remote merchant deposit capture, cash management, safe deposit, direct deposit, notary, night depository, cashier's check, and drive-in teller services, as well as credit, debit, and ATM cards; and crop insurance and milk margin products. The company operates full-service branches in Manitowoc, Appleton, Green Bay, and Stevens Point; and loan production offices in Darlington, Eau Claire, Fond du Lac, and Sheboygan. County Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

