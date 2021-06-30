Head to Head Analysis: Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) vs. SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI)

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) and SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.4% of Micron Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.4% of SPI Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Micron Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Micron Technology and SPI Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Micron Technology 0 7 26 1 2.82 SPI Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Micron Technology currently has a consensus target price of $107.42, suggesting a potential upside of 29.54%. Given Micron Technology’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Micron Technology is more favorable than SPI Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Micron Technology and SPI Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micron Technology 13.60% 9.81% 7.23% SPI Energy N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Micron Technology and SPI Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micron Technology $21.44 billion 4.34 $2.69 billion $2.55 32.52 SPI Energy $138.63 million 1.21 -$6.51 million N/A N/A

Micron Technology has higher revenue and earnings than SPI Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Micron Technology has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPI Energy has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

Micron Technology beats SPI Energy on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels. The company provides memory products for the cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets, as well as for smartphone and other mobile-device markets; SSDs and component-level solutions for the enterprise and cloud, client, and consumer storage markets; other discrete storage products in component and wafer forms for the removable storage markets, as well as 3D XPoint memory products; and memory and storage products for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. It markets its products through its direct sales force, independent sales representatives, distributors, and retailers; and web-based customer direct sales channel, as well as through channel and distribution partners. Micron Technology, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

About SPI Energy

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers. As of April 29, 2021, it owned and operated 16.8 megawatts of solar projects. In addition, the company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, EdisonFuture, Inc., designs and develops electric vehicles and EV charging solutions. It operates in Greece, the United States, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, Australia, and regulatory. SPI Energy Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Sha Tin, Hong Kong.

