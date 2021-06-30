H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H&E Equipment Services, Inc. is one of the largest integrated equipment services companies in the United States with full-service facilities throughout the Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast & Southeast regions of the United States. The Company is focused on heavy construction & industrial equipment and rents, sells & provides parts & service support for four core categories of specialized equipment they are hi-lift or aerial platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment & industrial lift trucks. By providing equipment rental, sales, & on-site parts, repair & maintenance functions under one roof, the Company is a one-stop provider for its customers’ varied equipment needs. This full service approach provides the Company with multiple points of customer contact, enabling it to maintain a high quality rental fleet, as well as an effective distribution channel for fleet disposal & provides cross-selling opportunities among its new & used equipment sales, rental, parts sales & service operations. “

HEES stock opened at $32.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.49. H&E Equipment Services has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $41.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.22, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.73.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is currently 79.14%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEES. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter worth $40,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

