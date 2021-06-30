HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 7.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,965 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 3.1% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 35,806,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,781,799,000 after buying an additional 1,063,713 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,585,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,754,701,000 after buying an additional 1,478,010 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,781,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,212,648,000 after buying an additional 1,087,765 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,546,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,310,000 after buying an additional 625,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,344,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,485,000 after buying an additional 1,065,245 shares during the last quarter. 19.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,771. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $44.98 and a twelve month high of $84.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.56. The company has a market cap of $134.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.08.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a $0.214 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

Featured Article: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.