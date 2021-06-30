HC Wainwright Lowers Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Price Target to $68.00

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) had its price target cut by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 100.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on YMAB. Bank of America raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.13.

NASDAQ YMAB opened at $33.88 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.35. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.77 and a 12 month high of $55.22. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 1.21.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $144,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,864,435.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Biotech Aps Wg sold 3,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $130,709.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,415,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,274,268.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,471 shares of company stock valued at $10,091,029 over the last ninety days. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 137.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $97,000. 60.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

