HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,312 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INFY. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Infosys by 319.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 16.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $21.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.18. The company has a market capitalization of $91.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.85. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $21.50.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 19.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INFY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.97.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

