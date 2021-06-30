HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 79,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,441,000 after acquiring an additional 21,219 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 264,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,758,000 after purchasing an additional 25,069 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 147,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,455,000 after purchasing an additional 18,188 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 183.6% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $202,000.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $136.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.42. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $97.63 and a 12-month high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

