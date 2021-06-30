HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys New Position in Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZEPP. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Zepp Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Zepp Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Zepp Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Zepp Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zepp Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zepp Health stock opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.29. The stock has a market cap of $778.57 million, a P/E ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 0.86. Zepp Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25.

Zepp Health Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, earphones, sportswear, home gym, treadmill, etc.

