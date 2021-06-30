Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 262.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Shares of HAS stock opened at $94.00 on Wednesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.78 and a 12-month high of $101.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.85.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

A number of research firms have commented on HAS. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.38.

In other Hasbro news, Director John Frascotti sold 15,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $1,581,595.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,668,898.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 31,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $3,015,670.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,362,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,550 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,907. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.