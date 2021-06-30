Hartree Partners LP Sells 450,000 Shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (OTCMKTS:VIHAU)

Hartree Partners LP reduced its position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (OTCMKTS:VIHAU) by 90.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450,000 shares during the quarter. Hartree Partners LP’s holdings in VPC Impact Acquisition were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its holdings in VPC Impact Acquisition by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in VPC Impact Acquisition by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 75,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,605,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $7,234,000.

Get VPC Impact Acquisition alerts:

VPC Impact Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.82 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.33. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $24.01.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIHAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (OTCMKTS:VIHAU).

Receive News & Ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.