Hamilton Capital LLC Buys New Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Hamilton Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 0.1% of Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

MDY stock traded down $1.22 on Wednesday, hitting $489.72. 20,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,398. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $494.85. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $314.48 and a twelve month high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

