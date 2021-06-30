Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLMAF traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.11. 547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,299. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45 and a beta of 0.74. Halma has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $39.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

