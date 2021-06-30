GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Short Interest Up 355.8% in June

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,700 shares, a growth of 355.8% from the May 31st total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered GungHo Online Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get GungHo Online Entertainment alerts:

Shares of GungHo Online Entertainment stock remained flat at $$17.80 on Wednesday. GungHo Online Entertainment has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $24.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.44.

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc plans, develops, operates, and distributes online computer games, smartphone applications, and console games. The company was formerly known as ONSale Co, Ltd. and changed its name to GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc in August 2002. GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc was founded in 1998 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

Recommended Story: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for GungHo Online Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GungHo Online Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.