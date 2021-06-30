Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 359,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,819,000 after buying an additional 26,782 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 175,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,719,000 after acquiring an additional 37,148 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 32,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 76,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 14,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

LW stock opened at $79.28 on Wednesday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $5,452,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LW. TheStreet cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.17.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

