Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 2,100 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 103,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,989,000 after buying an additional 24,403 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 9,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.3% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.6% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

MAA stock opened at $169.85 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.63 and a fifty-two week high of $172.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.66.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 63.76%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $101,190.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,087 shares in the company, valued at $10,702,860.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total value of $687,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,790,401.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,671 shares of company stock valued at $7,103,280. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.82.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

