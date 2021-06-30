Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,154 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

In other ON Semiconductor news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 29,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $1,245,933.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $89,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,890 shares in the company, valued at $716,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,531 shares of company stock valued at $2,519,033 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.09.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $38.76 on Wednesday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $19.02 and a 1 year high of $44.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.89.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.23%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.