Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 11.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,128,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,054,000 after purchasing an additional 66,604 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,833,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,469,000 after buying an additional 21,150 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,163,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,438,000 after buying an additional 90,723 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,736,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,386,000 after buying an additional 24,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,634,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,559,000 after buying an additional 198,350 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LNC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $62.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.26. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $71.68.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $96,748.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

