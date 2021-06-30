Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $6,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,574,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,747,172,000 after buying an additional 226,562 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,065,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $406,833,000 after buying an additional 92,939 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 925,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $293,995,000 after buying an additional 26,386 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 826,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,641,000 after buying an additional 95,645 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,386,000 after buying an additional 116,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TECH shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Stephens raised shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $424.91.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 12,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.67, for a total value of $5,619,975.66. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.00, for a total transaction of $358,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $343,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,577 shares of company stock worth $13,884,338 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $447.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $228.66 and a 12 month high of $453.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $423.99. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.16%.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

