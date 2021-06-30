Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 1,753 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 5.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $5,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 31.9% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 104,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,127,000 after purchasing an additional 25,237 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $2,203,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 133.4% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,732,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,386,000 after acquiring an additional 6,739 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAP. Raymond James increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.95.

In related news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,581.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $205.30 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.90 and a twelve month high of $210.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.21.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.00%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

