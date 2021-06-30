Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 523,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 1.09% of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust worth $6,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 63.6% in the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 76,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 29,548 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 13.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 668,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,555,000 after buying an additional 79,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $13.87 on Wednesday. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Profile

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

