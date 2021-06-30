Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $6.86 Million Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 11.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,550 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,414 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $6,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,182,275 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,920,000 after acquiring an additional 418,486 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 201.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,922 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,858 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.25.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $262.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.49. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $169.15 and a 1 year high of $295.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.81%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

