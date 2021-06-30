Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $6.29 Million Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $6,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 524.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 151.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 68.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHKP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.53.

CHKP stock opened at $116.79 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $105.85 and a 1-year high of $139.26. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.38.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 40.79%. The company had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.