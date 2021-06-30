Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $6.11 Million Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 45.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,600 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $6,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 88.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amcor by 90.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Amcor during the first quarter worth about $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in Amcor by 134.8% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Amcor during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $11.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.93. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $12.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 73.44%.

In other news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $5,638,146.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,348,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,380,362.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $2,412,672.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 709,245 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,319. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMCR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amcor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Macquarie cut Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.65.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

