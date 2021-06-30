Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 172,960 Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 172,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,484,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HGV. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at $94,324,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at $81,480,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1,668,763.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,835,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,640 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,986,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at $34,491,000. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HGV opened at $41.76 on Wednesday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.74 and a 52 week high of $48.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 6.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 705.17 and a beta of 2.29.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.15 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 27.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist lifted their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th.

In related news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $1,847,678.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,959.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

